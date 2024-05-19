Twin terror attacks amid elections remind threat of terrorism still persists in Kashmir

The attack on tourists is a grim reminder of the fragility of peace and security in the region, which has seen significant efforts to revive tourism as a means to bolster the local economy in recent years.

The twin attacks have sent shockwaves through Kashmir, reigniting fears and concerns over the lingering presence of terrorism. Despite substantial efforts by security forces and the government to restore normalcy, these incidents reveal that remnants of militancy continue to pose a serious threat.

The timing of these attacks, amid the ongoing election process, is particularly concerning as it aims to disrupt the democratic process and instill fear among the populace.

A senior police officer said terrorist activities have reduced significantly, “but we cannot be complacent.” “The remnants of terrorist groups are like a dormant volcano. They can erupt at any time, causing havoc and destabilizing the fragile peace we’ve worked hard to establish,” he said.

A few months back, J&K police chief R R Swain citing the “increasing number of foreign terrorists and the decline in number of local terrorists”, said their fight ahead is going to be more against foreign terrorists.