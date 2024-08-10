Two army personnel injured in encounter in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar: Two army personnel were injured during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Ahlan Gagarmandu in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district following information about the presence of terrorists there, they said.

The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire at the search party personnel, who retaliated, the officials said.

In the exchange of fire, two army personnel were injured.