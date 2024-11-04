Two brothers killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in J&K’s Doda

<p>Jammu: Two siblings were killed when their Sports Utility Vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>Mukesh Kumar (29) and his younger brother Pawan Kumar (24) met with an accident at Khellani nallah late Sunday night, the officials said.</p>.At least seven dead as bus falls into Uttarakhand gorge.<p>Both the brothers were found dead on-the-spot by local rescuers who swung into action immediately after their vehicle rolled down the hilly road into the drain, they said.</p>.<p>The deceased had left their Brartha-Khellani residence for Pull Doda and their vehicle was badly damaged in the accident, the officials said.</p>.<p>They said the bodies were brought to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Doda and are being handed over to their family for last rites after completion of legal formalities. </p>