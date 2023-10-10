Two LeT militants killed in Kashmir’s Shopian

Two Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) militants, one of whom was involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit earlier this year, were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

The gunfight erupted after security forces launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Alshipora village of Shopian following ‘specific’ inputs about the presence of militants there.

As the search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire, which was retaliated by the security forces, in which two ultras were killed, reports said.

The slain terrorists were identified as Morifat Maqbool and Jazim Farooq, alias Abrar, of LeT.

Additional Director General Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that Abrar was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma, who was working as ATM guard in J&K Bank. Sharma was killed in February outside his house in the Achan area of Pulwama.

After a lull, south Kashmir has witnessed several encounters in recent times. On September 13, two army officers, one police officer and a soldier were killed in an operation against the militants in Gadole forest area of Kokernag in Anantnag.