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Two Pakistani terrorists among five held in Srinagar; LeT module with interstate links busted

Those arrested include a key operative who had allegedly evaded security agencies for nearly 16 years, and another Pakistani terrorist identified as Usman alias Khubaib.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 10:25 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 10:25 IST
India NewsPakistanJammu and KashmirLashkar-e-Taibaterrorists

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