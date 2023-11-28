JOIN US
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Two persons arrested with weapons in J&K's Kupwara

The Army said four hand grenades and a pistol with ammunition along with other incriminating material were recovered from the duo.
Last Updated 28 November 2023, 04:02 IST

Srinagar: Security forces Monday arrested two persons along with four hand grenades and a pistol in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the Army said.

“In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on specific intelligence, a Mobile Vehicle Interception Post (MVIP) was established today at Gushi Bridge at Kupwara where two suspected individuals were apprehended (sic),” Army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

The Army said four hand grenades and a pistol with ammunition along with other incriminating material were recovered from the duo.

An investigation is under way into the matter, it added.

(Published 28 November 2023, 04:02 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirTerrorism

