jammu and kashmir

Two separate earthquakes hit Ladakh, J&K’s Kishtwar

According to the NCS, an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude occurred at 4:33 am in Ladakh and an earthquake of 3.7 magnitude occurred at 1:10 am in J&K's Kishtwar district.
Last Updated 26 December 2023, 05:55 IST

Jammu: Two earthquakes of mild intensity struck Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday, officials said. There were no immediate reports of any damage due to the tremors, they said.

The epicentre of the two quakes were in Ladakh's Leh district and Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, they added.

According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude occurred at 4:33 am in Ladakh.

The depth of the earthquake was five kilometers below the surface of the earth at 34.73 degrees latitude and 77.07 degrees longitude, it said.

The earthquake jolted sleeping residents of both Kargil and Leh districts but police said there was no report of any damage from anywhere.

An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude occurred was recorded at 1:10 am in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The depth of the quake was five km from the surface at 33.36 degrees latitude and 76.67 degrees longitude, the NCS said.

(Published 26 December 2023, 05:55 IST)
