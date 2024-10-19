Home
Two terrorists behind several grenade attacks arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Anand Jain said the arrest of Abdul Aziz and Manwar Hussain of Hari village is a 'very big achievement' for the security agencies.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 10:52 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 10:52 IST
