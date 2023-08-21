Two terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration attempt along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, a Jammu-based defence PRO, said, "Intelligence inputs received from multiple agencies and police revealed the presence of terrorists waiting to cross the LoC from opposite own Balakote sector. Based on these inputs, own surveillance grid was placed on heightened alert and multiple ambushes were sited at suitable locations."

He said the alert troops detected the two Pakistani terrorists attempting to cross the LoC into the Indian side, taking advantage of the inclement weather, dense fog, thick foliage and undulating grounds in the Hamirpur area of Balakote early on Monday.