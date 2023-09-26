Two women, juvenile among six arrested in narco-terror case in J&K

Responding to a query on involvement of females and juveniles in terror networks, he said that it wasn’t for the first time as earlier many such cases have surfaced. “The juvenile arrested will be tried in the Juvenile Justice Board,” Nagpure said.

In Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), a pre-existing chronic issue of drug abuse has now acquired epidemic proportions, with growing use of heroin. Heroin usage and trafficking has serious ramifications for terrorism in J&K.

Calling attention to the drug menace in J&K, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said that was a new and deadlier challenge because narcotics will provide oxygen to terrorism.