Two women, juvenile among six arrested in narco-terror case in J&K

Two women and a juvenile were among six people arrested by police in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district in an alleged narco-terror case.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Barmulla, Amog Nagpure, said they arrested an active Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist along with five associates and recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including grenades and pistols, from them.
“The module was tasked to supply weapons to LeT terrorists and the network spread up to Poonch in Jammu region. Identifying other people involved in the supply chain of weapons and tracing routes used for arms supply is on,” he told reporters in Baramulla.
The SSP said the process of arrests started after two suspects were detained in the border Uri area after which five terror associates, including two women and a juvenile were also held.
Responding to a query on involvement of females and juveniles in terror networks, he said that it wasn’t for the first time as earlier many such cases have surfaced. “The juvenile arrested will be tried in the Juvenile Justice Board,” Nagpure said.
In Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), a pre-existing chronic issue of drug abuse has now acquired epidemic proportions, with growing use of heroin. Heroin usage and trafficking has serious ramifications for terrorism in J&K.
Calling attention to the drug menace in J&K, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said that was a new and deadlier challenge because narcotics will provide oxygen to terrorism.