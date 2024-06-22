UAPA tribunal confirms ban on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muslim League J&K faction

The UAPA Tribunal on Saturday confirmed the order passed by Ministry of Home Affairs declaring 'Muslim League Jammu and Kashmir' (Masrat Alam faction) and 'Tehreek E Huriyat Jammu and Kashmir', set up by S A Geelani as an unlawful association under Section 3(1) of the anti terror law.

Justice Sachin Datta of Delhi High Court, who presided over the tribunal, confirmed orders of the MHA issued on December 27, 2003 and December 31, 2023.

With this, the ban on these organisations will continue to hold force for next five years and any person claiming to be member or sympathiser of these association will face prosecution under stringent UAPA provision for next five years.