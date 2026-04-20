Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Udhampur bus tragedy: Survivors recall cries of despair, hail Army’s heroic act

An Army convoy passing along the winding hilly stretch rushed to the spot and led the intense rescue operation
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 10:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 April 2026, 10:34 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirAccidentUdhampur

Follow us on :

Follow Us