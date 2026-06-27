Unexploded shell blast near LoC kills civilian in Kashmir, several injured

<p>Srinagar: A civilian was killed and several others were injured after an old unexploded shell exploded in the Gulmarg sector of north <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmir">Kashmir’s</a> Baramulla district on Saturday, highlighting the continuing threat posed by unexploded ordnance in areas along the Line of Control (LoC).</p><p>The deceased was identified as Zabir Ahmad Bajad, a resident of the Chandoosa area of Baramulla.</p>.Karan Singh invokes Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘ray of hope’ for Kashmir, demands restoration of J&K statehood.<p>The explosion occurred near Sumlowali Dok, close to Asha Post in the Gulmarg sector, officials said. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.</p><p>Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the explosion.</p><p>According to a senior police officer, the blast occurred when the victim allegedly handled an old unexploded shell.</p><p>Officials are yet to confirm the exact nature of the explosive device or the circumstances that led to the explosion.</p><p>The incident has once again brought into focus the risks posed by unexploded ordnance in Jammu and Kashmir’s border areas.</p><p>Decades of artillery and mortar exchanges along the Line of Control have left behind shells that failed to explode on impact.</p><p>Defence experts say such munitions can remain live for years and may detonate if disturbed by civilians, grazing livestock or even construction activity.</p><p>Civilian casualties caused by unexploded shells have been reported periodically in the Union Territory, particularly in areas close to the LoC and former military firing ranges.</p>.'Outsourcing deepens sense of hopelessness': Even promise of government job fading for Kashmir’s conflict generation.<p>Similar accidents over the years have prompted repeated calls for systematic clearance of unexploded ordnance and greater public awareness, especially among residents, shepherds and others who frequent remote border areas.</p><p>Authorities have repeatedly advised people not to touch suspicious metallic objects and to immediately alert the police or bomb disposal teams if they come across suspected unexploded ammunition.</p>