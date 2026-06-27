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Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Unexploded shell blast near LoC kills civilian in Kashmir, several injured

According to a senior police officer, the blast occurred when the victim allegedly handled an old unexploded shell.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 14:27 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 14:27 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirLine of Controlblast

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