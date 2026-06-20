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Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Union Home Secretary reviews Jammu and Kashmir security grid ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Officials reviewed security preparations for the pilgrimage, which is scheduled to begin from the Pahalgam and Baltal routes on July 3 and conclude on August 28.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 08:56 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 08:56 IST

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