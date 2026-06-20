Union Home Secretary reviews Jammu and Kashmir security grid ahead of Amarnath Yatra

<p>Srinagar: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Saturday chaired a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar to assess preparedness for the annual Amarnath Yatra, with officials indicating that discussions extended beyond pilgrimage arrangements to the broader security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.<br><br>The meeting, sources said, held at Police Headquarters in Srinagar, was attended by senior officers of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Police, Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and intelligence agencies.</p>.670 CAPF companies to be deployed for 57-day Amarnath Yatra amid heightened security concerns in Jammu & Kashmir.<p>Officials reviewed security and logistical preparations for the pilgrimage, which is scheduled to begin simultaneously from the Pahalgam and Baltal routes on July 3 and conclude on August 28.<br><br>Sources said the Home Secretary assessed the overall security architecture along the two pilgrimage routes, including deployment plans, convoy protection, intelligence-sharing mechanisms, emergency response systems and disaster management preparedness.<br><br>Arrangements at transit camps and base camps, healthcare facilities, communication networks, transportation services and rescue infrastructure also came up for review.<br><br>The visit comes amid heightened security preparations across the Union Territory ahead of the annual pilgrimage. Security forces have stepped up area domination exercises, route sanitisation drives and anti-sabotage checks in districts connected with the pilgrimage.<br><br>Officials familiar with the deliberations said the presence of top representatives from the Army, CAPFs and intelligence agencies reflected the Centre’s focus on ensuring that the annual pilgrimage proceeds without disruption.<br><br>The meeting also reviewed co-ordination among various agencies responsible for security, traffic management, disaster response and pilgrim welfare.<br><br>In recent weeks, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, SDRF and civil administration have conducted a series of mock drills and joint exercises to test emergency response capabilities and strengthen inter-agency co-ordination ahead of the Yatra.<br><br>The review forms part of a broader security assessment being undertaken by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs before the commencement of the pilgrimage, which attracts hundreds of thousands of devotees every year to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.</p>