<p>Srinagar: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/omar-abdullah">Omar Abdullah</a> on Saturday said the "unjust" war imposed on the people of Iran should end and peace should prevail, asserting that the US and Israel do not get to decide the leadership of the country.</p>.<p>He said it is for the people of Iran to decide about their leadership.</p>.<p>"At the end of the day, what we want is peace. We want this unjust war that has been imposed on the people of Iran to stop. As I have said time and again, America and Israel don't get to decide who the leader of Iran is. Israel and the US don't get to decide who the Supreme Leader is," Abdullah told reporters here.</p>.<p>The chief minister said Iran's assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was not just the leader of Iran, "he was an acknowledged religious leader for the entire Muslim Ummah".</p>.‘No, never’: Iran rules out US talks, ready for war ‘even for five years’.<p>"So, this should not be seen as a conflict with Iran; it has far wider implications," he added.</p>.<p>Abdullah welcomed the Indian ships being allowed to carry fuel through the Strait of Hormuz.</p>.<p>"Anything that allows us to keep our prices low is a good thing, whether that means buying oil from Russia or being able to transport our gas and fuel supplies through the strait, which otherwise is closed for everybody else. It is good for us," he said.</p>.<p>However, he added that while India will benefit from the move, "ultimately we will benefit when peace prevails. And we want this unjust war to end". </p>