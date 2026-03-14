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'Unjust' war imposed on Iran should end: Omar Abdullah

The chief minister said Iran's assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was not just the leader of Iran, "he was an acknowledged religious leader for the entire Muslim Ummah".
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 12:54 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 12:54 IST
India NewsIranJammu and KashmirOmar Abdullah

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