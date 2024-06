'Unnecessarily trying to create panic': J&K Police fight rumours after terror attacks

Jammu: A video showing a Bolero vehicle with plain-clothes men carrying weapons went viral triggering panic among people, thereby prompting the police to clarify that the vehicle was ferrying the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel.

Some people shared a video on Facebook and other social media platforms questioning security for allowing such a suspicious vehicle with armed men on board with number plate hidden by a newspaper piece.

"As confirmed the vehicle in the video was carrying the CAPF personnel and some social media handles unnecessarily try to create panic among general masses and spread misinformation," said a police spokesman.