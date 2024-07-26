'Unprecedented fiscal mismanagement': Congress slams government over J&K Budget

"The fiscal deficit which was pegged at 1.6 per cent has turned out to be 5.36 per cent in FY24 - more than three times the original estimate. Capex has been slashed by 10. Meanwhile, under the Union Government's tutelage, the share of J&K in national GDP has declined from 0.9 per cent in 2015-16 to 0.8 per cent in 22/23," Ramesh said.