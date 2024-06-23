Unregulated tourism puts strain on Kashmir’s fragile ecosystem

Srinagar: Kashmir, renowned for its stunning natural beauty, has always been a popular tourist destination. Since the abrogation of Article 370, the region has experienced a significant surge in visitors. However, this influx, coupled with unregulated tourism, is straining its fragile ecosystem.



Tourism, a key component of Kashmir's economy, has revitalized the hospitality and service sectors. Yet, this boom is putting immense pressure on natural resources, resulting in overproduction of sewage, litter, loss of animal habitats, deforestation, and various forms of pollution.



Heaps of plastic waste are now common in popular tourist spots like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Yusmarg, and Doodhpathri. Pilgrims visiting the Amarnath cave shrine are littering the high-altitude mountains, where waste decomposition is slow due to freezing temperatures.