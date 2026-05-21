Unusual May snowfall in Kashmir brings relief to tourists fleeing heatwave

<p>Srinagar: Unusual snowfall for the second half of May was recorded in the upper reaches of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmir">Kashmir</a> on Thursday, while moderate to heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the Valley, disrupting normal life and causing damage to property, officials said.</p><p>The snowfall in the remote Tulail Valley near the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district and along the strategically important Srinagar-Leh National Highway, including Zojila Pass and Drass, followed a sharp overnight drop in temperatures, covering mountain slopes and residential areas in a fresh white blanket.</p><p>For tourists arriving from the scorching plains of north India, the sudden chill and snowfall turned into an unexpected mountain experience in late May. Many visitors said the drop in temperatures offered a welcome escape from the intense heatwave conditions currently sweeping several northern states.</p>.Wintry chill returns to Kashmir as rain, snow keep temperatures below normal.<p>“We came from Delhi where the heat has become unbearable. The cold weather here feels like a blessing,” said Rahul Sharma during his visit to Sonamarg.</p><p>Another tourist, Priya Mehta, said witnessing snowfall at Zojila in May was “something we never expected during summer holidays.”</p><p>Meteorological Department officials described the snowfall at this time of the year as unusual, attributing it to a fresh western disturbance affecting Jammu and Kashmir.</p><p>“The higher reaches have received fresh snowfall due to a significant dip in temperatures. Such conditions during the second half of May are relatively uncommon,” a MeT official said.</p><p>Meanwhile, heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms lashed several districts including Srinagar, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Baramulla and Kupwara, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas and temporary disruption to traffic movement.</p>.Snowfall after prolonged dry spell brings Kashmir to a standstill.<p>In Srinagar, several roads and marketplaces witnessed water accumulation following intense showers during the night, affecting commuters and pedestrians. Power outages were also reported from some areas due to strong winds and thunderstorms.</p><p>Officials said isolated incidents of damage to residential structures and standing crops were reported from parts of north Kashmir, although no major loss of life or injury was reported till evening.</p><p>The MeT department has forecast intermittent rain and thunderstorms in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir over the next 24 hours and advised travellers, particularly those heading towards higher reaches and mountain passes, to exercise caution.</p>