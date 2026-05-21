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Unusual May snowfall in Kashmir brings relief to tourists fleeing heatwave

Meteorological Department officials described the snowfall at this time of the year as unusual, attributing it to a fresh western disturbance affecting Jammu and Kashmir.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 07:00 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 07:00 IST
India NewsSnowfallJammu and KashmirKashmir

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