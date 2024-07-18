US weapons left in Afghanistan reaching J&K poses new security challenge

Srinagar: In a concerning development, intelligence reports indicate that advanced weaponry left behind by the US Army in Afghanistan after their 2021 withdrawal is being funnelled into Jammu and Kashmir through Pakistan. This revelation has heightened security concerns in an already volatile region.

Last week, officials reported that terrorists were found using American-made M4 carbine assault rifles during a terror attack at Badnoti near Machedi in the Billawar area of Kathua district. Similar weaponry has been used in previous gun battles in Doda, Poonch, and Rajouri.

Central intelligence agencies had previously indicated that the logistics, arms, and ammunition used in the Poonch terror attack last year, which resulted in the death of five soldiers, originated from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Investigations also suggested that the bullets used in the Poonch attack were from Afghanistan, left behind by US forces post-withdrawal. Security forces have often recovered sophisticated weapons beyond just AK-47s from slain terrorists.