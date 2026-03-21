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Vaishno Devi yatra suspended amid rush due to ongoing Chaitra Navratri

Due to the heavy rush, the yatra was suspended at 4 pm on Saturday.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 15:44 IST
Jammu and KashmirpilgrimsVaishno DeviNavratri

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