<p>Jammu: The pilgrimage to the cave shrine of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vaishno-devi">Mata Vaishno Devi</a> was suspended on Saturday due to heavy rush at the Bhawan, as 39,000 devotees offered prayers till late afternoon, officials said.</p>.<p>The rush has increased due to the ongoing Chaitra <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/navratri">Navratri</a>, which began on March 19 and will end on March 27. The shrine board is expecting a heavy rush of devotees from across the country during this period.</p>.<p>“The yatra has been suspended temporarily due to heavy rush at Bhawan,” a shrine board official said.</p>.<p>Police vehicles announced the suspension of the yatra, with fresh registration to resume at 4 am on Sunday, he said.</p>.<p>“The pilgrims are asked to go back to their hotels as the yatra has been suspended,” the announcement said.</p>.<p>On Saturday, more than 39,000 pilgrims visited the holy town of Katra and offered prayers at the Mata Vaishno Devi temple atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, officials said.</p>.<p>Due to the heavy rush, the yatra was suspended at 4 pm on Saturday, they said.</p>.<p>More than 10,000 pilgrims are also en route to the cave shrine after registration, the officials added.</p>.J&K: Vaishno Devi pilgrimage sees dip as security concerns, natural calamity take toll.<p>Hundreds of devotees, chanting ‘Jai Mata Di’, were seen trekking along the pathway to the Mata Vaishno Devi temple on the third day of Navratri to seek the deity’s blessings.</p>.<p>Authorities have put in place multi-tier security arrangements at the Katra base camp and en route to the shrine to ensure a safe and secure yatra.</p>.<p>The sacred Shat Chandi Maha Yagya has commenced at the shrine on Thursday, heralding the auspicious beginning of Chaitra Navratri 2026, officials said.</p>.<p>The divine vibrations of Vedic chants and rituals at the holy cave are invoking blessings of peace, prosperity, and well-being for all humanity, they said.</p>.<p>In view of the expected large influx of pilgrims, the shrine board has put in place comprehensive pilgrim-centric arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching yatra experience, they added.</p>