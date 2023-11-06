JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Vehicle falls into gorge in J&K’s Rajouri, 12 injured

12 people were rescued and rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) associated hospital Rajouri.
Last Updated 06 November 2023, 09:59 IST

Follow Us

Rajouri/Jammu: At least 12 people were injured when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Monday, officials said.

The accident took place at Kainchi Morh when the driver of a tempo traveller on its way to Rajouri from Kotranka lost control while negotiating a blind curve, the officials said.

They said 12 people were rescued and rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) associated hospital Rajouri.

Rescue operations at the spot were still underway.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 November 2023, 09:59 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirAccident

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT