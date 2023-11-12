JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Village defence guards open fire on suspicion in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri

No one was injured in the firing that took place around 4 am in upper Dhangri, a village where terrorists killed seven persons in an attack early this year.
Last Updated 12 November 2023, 06:11 IST

Follow Us

Rajouri/Jammu: Village defence guards on Sunday opened fire, observing suspicious movement in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said.

No one was injured in the firing that took place around 4 am in upper Dhangri, a village where terrorists killed seven persons in an attack early this year, officials said.

The VDGs fired around two dozen rounds upon noticing some suspicious movement outside a house in the village, they said.

Police and army have launched a cordon and search operation in the village and adjoining areas as a precautionary measure, officials added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 November 2023, 06:11 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirRajouri

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT