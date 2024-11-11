Home
Visibility poor at Jammu airport, CM reaches city by road to attend office

Eleven flights were cancelled on Sunday due to low visibility and another was called off due to technical reasons, airport officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 07:59 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 07:59 IST
