<p>Srinagar<strong>: </strong>Just as Kashmir prepares to welcome tourists for the spring season, rising global tensions and fears of disruption in petroleum supplies have begun worrying the Valley’s tourism and hospitality sector.</p> <p>The escalating conflict involving the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a>, Israel and Iran has triggered concerns about global fuel supply chains, with stakeholders in Kashmir fearing that any disruption in LPG or petrol availability could affect hotel and restaurant operations during the crucial tourism season.</p> <p>The anxiety comes at a time when the Valley is still recovering from a major setback following the Pahalgam terror attack, which had significantly dented tourist arrivals last year. Though tourism has shown gradual improvement since then, industry players say fresh global uncertainties could again slow the recovery.</p> <p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> government is preparing to kick-start the spring tourism season with a series of events aimed at attracting visitors. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is scheduled to inaugurate a spring festival later this week at Srinagar’s Badamwari, an almond garden known for its blooming pink and white flowers that draw visitors every year.</p> <p>The Tourism Department will also open the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden from March 16. With over 1.8 million tulip bulbs spanning 70–75 varieties, the garden offers a colourful spectacle often compared with the Netherlands’ Keukenhof gardens.</p> <p>However, the emerging global situation has raised alarm within the hospitality industry, which depends heavily on commercial LPG for daily operations.</p> <p>A restaurant owner in Srinagar said many eateries rely entirely on LPG cylinders. “Any disruption in supply will directly affect kitchens in restaurants and hotels,” he said.</p>.Hotels in Bengaluru look for alternative fuel sources amid LPG shortage.<p>An LPG distributor associated with a leading gas company in Kashmir said recent guidelines suggest that domestic consumers may be prioritised if supply pressures arise. “We have been asked to submit details of commercial users like hotels and hospitals and their daily gas consumption,” the distributor said on condition of anonymity.</p> <p>According to him, panic booking of LPG cylinders has already increased in recent days, leading to occasional delays in deliveries.</p> <p>Petroleum retailers in the Valley, however, say that fuel supplies remain stable for now. Altaf Ahmad, a petrol pump owner in Srinagar, said there has been no official directive indicating a shortage. “Supplies are normal and there is no restriction on lifting stock,” Ahmad said.</p> <p>He cautioned, however, that if the global conflict escalates further, it could affect transportation and fuel supply worldwide.</p> <p>With Kashmir entering its peak spring tourism period, stakeholders hope the Valley’s fragile recovery will not be overshadowed by war-driven fuel uncertainties.</p>