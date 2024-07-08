WATCH | Four terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam hid inside fake cupboard turned into 'bunker'

All six terrorists were shot dead in the operations.

The four terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen who were shot dead in Chinnigam have been identified as Yawar Bashir Dar, Zahid Ahmad Dar, Tawheed Ahmad Rather and Shakeel ah Wani.

The other two, killed in Madergam, have been identified as Faisal and Adil.

Referring to security arrangements for te ongoing Amarnath Yatra that sees lakhs of pilgrims head to the shrine, an official said, "The encounter sites were in the interiors of Kulgam and were away from the national highway. The police and other agencies are keeping a close watch. This success is a result of that."

The twin encounters have sparked a strong security response across Kulgam and neighboring districts. Checkpoints have been established, and additional forces have been deployed to prevent any further violence.