Watch | Ruckus in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly over special status resolution, House adjourned for day
While BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma was speaking over the resolution, Awami Ittehad Party leader and MLA Langate Sheikh Khursheed jumped into the well displaying a banner that read Articles 370 and 35A be restored.
#WATCH | Srinagar: Ruckus and heated exchange of words continue at J&K Assembly between MLAs after Engineer Rashid's brother & Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh displayed a banner on Article 370. pic.twitter.com/4dnPo3MCP9