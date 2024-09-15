Wave of hi-tech militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir heightens security concerns ahead of polls

Srinagar: The recent escalation in militant activities in Jammu and Kashmir has heightened concerns among security agencies, with a new wave of attacks emerging just before the Assembly elections.

These assaults, reportedly executed by battle-hardened foreign militants armed with advanced weaponry, represent a significant shift from the tactics previously seen in the region.

The mounting number of militant ambushes, particularly in the hilly areas of the Jammu region, showcases not only increased frequency but also a notable advance in technological sophistication and strategic planning.

Former Jammu and Kashmir police chief Shesh Paul Vaid remarked that these militants are using high-tech weaponry, including M4 assault rifles—left behind by the US military in Afghanistan—and steel-cased bullets.

“The precision and coordination of these attacks reveal a completely new phenomenon,” Vaid said. “With decades of experience in handling insurgency, I can confidently say we've never encountered anything like this in the past thirty years.”