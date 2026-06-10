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Homeindiajammu and kashmir

'We are waiting for it': PM Modi promised to keep word on J&K statehood restoration, says Farooq Abdullah

National Conference has announced to hold a protest in Delhi on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament in support of their demand for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 09:37 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 09:37 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiOmar AbdullahFarooq Abdullah

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