'We are waiting for it': PM Modi promised to keep word on J&K statehood restoration, says Farooq Abdullah

<p>National Conference (JKNC) President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/farooq-abdullah">Farooq Abdullah</a> said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah that he would fulfil his promise of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.</p>.<p>He said they are waiting for the Centre to fulfil its promise.</p>.Education begins beyond school: Why society must help shape young minds.<p>"Prime Minister has recently told Omar that he will fulfil his promise (on restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir)," Abdullah told reporters in Anantnag district.</p>.<p>Responding to a question on delay in approval of business rules for Jammu and Kashmir government, Abdullah said his party wants not only the business rules but also restoration of statehood.</p>.<p>"Statehood is their promise before the world. We are waiting for it," he added.</p>.From ‘cloudburst’ to meme storm: J&K CM Omar Abdullah’s Dachigam retreat gives opposition a field day.<p>National Conference has announced to hold a protest in Delhi on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament in support of their demand for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.</p>.<p>The decision was taken at the meeting of ruling party legislators chaired by Omar Abdullah on June 3. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>