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'We regret any offense caused': Nepal Airlines apologises, removes post showing J&K as part of Pakistan in ‘network map’

The airlines had deleted the social media post on Wednesday following the backlash.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 05:03 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 05:03 IST
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