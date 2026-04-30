<p>Kathmandu: Nepal Airlines on Thursday apologised for what it described as cartographic inaccuracies in the wake of a furore showing Jammu and Kashmir as part of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/from-myth-to-reality-how-kashmiri-youth-perceive-pakistan-today-3895400">Pakistan </a>in a "network map".</p><p>The airlines had deleted the social media post on Wednesday following the backlash.</p><p>"We sincerely apologise for error in the network map recently shared on our social media channels. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/us-trade-office-deletes-map-showing-pok-and-aksai-chin-as-part-of-india-after-triggering-debate-3894701">map </a>contained significant cartographic inaccuracies regarding international boundaries that do not reflect the official stance of Nepal or Nepal Airlines," it posted on X.</p>.Passengers protest at Bengaluru airport, as their flight 'failed to land in Nepal for second day'.<p>"We have immediately removed the post and are conducting an internal review to ensure our materials meet the highest standards of accuracy.</p><p>"We deeply value our strong relationships with our neighbours and friends in the region and regret any offense the post has caused," the airline added.</p>