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‘We’re not going with a begging bowl’: Farooq Abdullah says NC won’t seek allies for Delhi protest over J&K statehood

National Conference has announced that it would stage a protest in Delhi demanding restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 08:23 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 08:23 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmir

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