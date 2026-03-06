<p>Srinagar: Friday congregational prayers were not held at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar as authorities enforced restrictions across parts of the Valley and placed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=jammu%20and%20kashmir">Kashmir</a>’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest amid fears of protests over recent developments in West Asia.</p><p>Jamia Masjid in old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Srinagar">Srinagar</a>’s Nowhatta locality remained closed for the weekly congregation, with security forces sealing roads leading to the area. Barricades and concertina wire were placed at several entry points in the old city to prevent large gatherings after Friday prayers.</p><p>Mirwaiz said he had been confined to his Nigeen residence and was not allowed to go to the mosque to deliver the sermon.</p>.14 injured as Kashmir put under curbs after protests over killing of Iran’s Khamenei.<p>In a statement posted on social media platform X, he expressed concern over the closure of the mosque during the holy month of Ramazan, saying the pulpit of Jamia Masjid had once again been rendered “silent”.</p><p>Restrictions were enforced in several parts of Srinagar and other districts of the Valley as authorities anticipated protests following demonstrations earlier this week over developments in the Middle East, officials said.</p><p>Security was tightened across old city Srinagar and other sensitive localities of Kashmir with a heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel.</p><p>Police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel were seen patrolling sensitive neighbourhoods while additional pickets were set up at key intersections across the city, reports said. Security vehicles remained stationed in several parts of the old city throughout the day.</p><p>Officials said the measures were taken purely as a precaution to prevent any mobilisation after Friday prayers. “The deployment has been made to maintain law and order,” an official said, adding that the situation across the Valley remained peaceful.</p><p>Restrictions were also reported from other districts where authorities feared demonstrations could erupt after congregational prayers. In some areas, access to main mosques was regulated to prevent large gatherings.</p>.From Tehran to Srinagar: Why events in the Muslim world often spark protests in Kashmir.<p>Amid heightened security presence, most parts of the Valley remained calm through the day. Shops opened in many areas of civil lines and traffic movement was largely normal on major roads.</p><p>However, public transport was thinner than usual in parts of the old city where security forces had erected barricades and limited pedestrian movement.</p><p>The administration has maintained heightened security in the Valley since protests erupted earlier this week following the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, which triggered demonstrations in some areas.</p><p>By Friday evening, officials said the situation remained under control with no major incidents reported, though security deployment continued in sensitive locations as a precaution.</p>