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‘What is the fault of family members?’ Mehbooba Mufti slams bulldozer action against drug peddlers

The PDP chief accused the government of "rampant corruption", saying deserving youths are denied opportunities while political favoritism dominates recruitment.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 14:19 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 14:19 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirMehbooba MuftiOmar Abdullah

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