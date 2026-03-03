<p>Srinagar: More than four decades before he became the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayatollah-ali-khamenei">Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei </a>made a brief but historically noted visit to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Kashmir Valley</a> in the early 1980s — a visit that survives in local memory as a rare moment of religious outreach and symbolic resonance in the region’s complex sectarian tapestry.<br><br>At 41, Khamenei was a rising cleric within the newly formed Islamic Republic, part of efforts to reach out to Muslim communities abroad following the Iranian Revolution. His India tour included a stay in Srinagar during that period, before he became Iran’s president in October 1981 and long before he assumed the role of the supreme leader.<br><br><strong>A sermon in Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid</strong></p><p>Khamenei’s Kashmir itinerary, though lasting only about 48 hours, remains vivid in the recollections of those who were present. On Friday during his visit, he reportedly joined congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, standing alongside then Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq — a leading cleric who was later assassinated in 1990 by militants.</p>.From Khomeini’s roots to Chabahar’s reach: India’s Iran connect.<p>Eyewitnesses and contemporary accounts describe the sermon he delivered at the mosque, an address aimed at emphasising unity and communal harmony. One such moment is still recalled by elders today: “He told the gathering that he had come with the salaams of Ayatollah Khomeini and with a request that Muslims must rediscover the Qur’an.”<br><br>Kashmiri activist Qalbi Hussain Rizvi, who witnessed the visit, described the anticipation of Khamenei’s arrival: “On the eve of the day when we were expecting the leader to arrive, we rented a taxi and installed a loudspeaker on it… announcing to the whole city of Srinagar that the leader would arrive the next day.”<br><br>He went on to describe Khamenei’s 15‑minute speech at the mosque as brief but transformative: “The effects of this 15‑minute speech on the history of Kashmir could be collected in tens of books and months of lectures.”<br><br><strong>Breaking sectarian barriers<br></strong>Rizvi’s memoirs and local recollections underscore the view that the sermon played a role in easing the long-standing discord between Shia and Sunni communities in the Valley. Before that day, sectarian distrust was such that a Shia’s presence in a Sunni mosque was often seen as defiling; afterwards, relations reportedly began to thaw.<br><br>Shias began praying at Sunni mosques and Sunnis at Shia mosques, marking a small but meaningful shift in community practices.<br><br>Beyond Jamia Masjid, Khamenei’s itinerary included visits to the Zadibal Imambara and the revered Hazratbal Shrine, reflecting his engagement with multiple strands of Kashmir’s Muslim population — from clergy to ordinary devotees. His presence, though brief, carried the spiritual authority of the newly established <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Islamic Republic of Iran</a>.<br><br><strong>Kashmir’s timeless link to Iran</strong><br>Khamenei’s visit can also be viewed within the broader historical continuum of Kashmir’s ties with Persia. For centuries, the region’s spiritual and cultural life was shaped by Persian Sufi saints like Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani, whose teachings influenced Kashmir’s transition to Islam and introduced Persian arts, literature, and learning.<br><br>This enduring connection earned the Valley the historic sobriquet 'Iran‑e‑Sagheer' (Little Iran), reflecting deep linguistic and cultural affinities.<br><br><strong>Legacy and memory<br></strong>Though Khamenei never returned to India as a head of state after assuming Iran’s highest office in 1989, his brief Kashmir trip remains a distinct episode in the region’s memory, more for its spiritual symbolism than any formal diplomatic outcome. For older Kashmiris and scholars, the visit intertwines with recollections of religious engagement and the Valley’s long‑standing links with Iran — threads that continue to inform its cultural and religious consciousness.</p>