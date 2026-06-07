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Will protest at Jantar Mantar if statehood not restored: J&K Dy CM Surinder Choudhary

He alleged that the delay in restoring statehood has adversely impacted development and employment prospects in the region.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 01:38 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 01:38 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsJantar Mantarstatehood

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