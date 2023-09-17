Winter strategy against infiltration into Jammu & Kashmir likely to change amid fresh terror-related incidents

Notwithstanding the fragile ceasefire agreement holding ground along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, recent infiltration bids may force the security establishment to have a relook at the winter strategy to counter-terrorism in the Union Territory.
Sources told DH just ahead of the winter “infiltration season” has begun and Pakistan is attempting to push in more hardened and trained terrorists into the Indian side under a new strategy.
“The terror launch pads across the LoC are full, and attempts are being made to infiltrate from the Kashmir as well as the Jammu side,” they said and added Pakistani attempts to heat up J&K before the onset of winter when infiltration in the high northern reaches becomes difficult due to heavy snowfall.
In the last two weeks at least five incidents of terror and infiltration have been reported across the UT. Two such incidents occurred in Reasi district’s Chassana area and the Narla area of Rajouri district in Jammu while three at Hathlanga along the LoC in Uri sector, between Uri and Baramulla, and in the forests of Kokernag near Anantnag.
A senior army official said though the troops guarding the LoC always remain on high alert round the clock, extra alertness is maintained ahead of winter months.
“Though the army has put in place smart fences based on cutting-edge sensor and CCTV camera technologies to thwart infiltration attempts along the LoC, isolated attempts are happening. In next month or so, the infiltration attempts may increase, but the army is alert to thwart it,” he said.
Sources said though the ceasefire between Indo-Pak armies has been holding ground since February 2021, there is greater attempt to infiltrate now. “The number of terrorists trying to infiltrate can’t do so without the sanction of the Pakistan Army. Attempts are being made to ensure that ‘senior’ terrorists, who have had previous stints in Kashmir, are sent in rather than new recruits,” they said.
“This is primarily because the local terror groups in Kashmir have lost their main leadership over the last few years of sustained operations targeting them,” sources added.