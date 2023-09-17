Winter strategy against infiltration into Jammu & Kashmir likely to change amid fresh terror-related incidents

A senior army official said though the troops guarding the LoC always remain on high alert round the clock, extra alertness is maintained ahead of winter months.



“Though the army has put in place smart fences based on cutting-edge sensor and CCTV camera technologies to thwart infiltration attempts along the LoC, isolated attempts are happening. In next month or so, the infiltration attempts may increase, but the army is alert to thwart it,” he said.



Sources said though the ceasefire between Indo-Pak armies has been holding ground since February 2021, there is greater attempt to infiltrate now. “The number of terrorists trying to infiltrate can’t do so without the sanction of the Pakistan Army. Attempts are being made to ensure that ‘senior’ terrorists, who have had previous stints in Kashmir, are sent in rather than new recruits,” they said.