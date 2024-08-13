With Assembly polls on agenda, EC to meet home secretary to review J&K security situation

No outside or internal forces can derail the electoral process, Kumar had asserted.

After record turnout in the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Kumar had said, "This active participation is a huge positive for Assembly elections to be held soon so that the democratic process continues to thrive in the Union Territory."

Whenever Assembly elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir, they will be the first since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

The electoral exercise in Jammu and Kashmir is usually spread over a month.

Following a delimitation exercise, the number of Assembly seats has gone up from 83 to 90, excluding those allocated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.