With terrorism waning in Kashmir, Pak pushing foreign terrorists into Jammu

Srinagar: With terrorism in Kashmir waning, Pakistan is attempting to sustain instability in the Union Territory (UT) by infiltrating foreign terrorists into the mountainous areas of the Jammu region.
Reports indicate that Pakistan, determined to keep the conflict alive, has pushed at least 50 foreign terrorists into the Jammu region.
These terrorists have spread their network like a dark web, with 25 reportedly operating in the Dudu-Basantgarh belt of Udhampur, Doda, and Kishtwar districts, while an equal number are active in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. They exploit the rugged terrain and dense forests as hideouts.
Intelligence reports suggest that these terrorists, mostly from Pakistan, have infiltrated the Jammu region over the last two years. Operating in small, elusive groups of four to five, they blend into the harsh terrain to avoid detection.
The figure of 50, though high, underscores the need for swift and decisive action. In June, five Pakistani terrorists were killed in separate encounters with security forces in the Gandoh area of Doda and Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district.
J&K police chief R. R. Swain confirmed the presence of foreign terrorists in the region but did not specify numbers. "There will be a decisive battle against foreign terrorists in Jammu in the next two to three months. We are hopeful to wipe them out of the region in the next three months," he asserted.
He also issued a stern warning to locals supporting these terrorists, stating that those found involved will be booked under the Enemies Agents Act (EAA), which is harsher than the UAPA.
The International Border in the Jammu region is porous, with riverines and other vulnerabilities facilitating terrorist infiltration. The challenging terrain complicates border security, making it easier for militants to slip through. Authorities are intensifying efforts to seal these infiltration routes by deploying advanced surveillance technologies and increasing patrolling in susceptible areas.
Simultaneously, security forces are conducting operations to flush out terrorists hiding in the forests. These combined efforts aim to enhance border security and maintain regional stability by preventing further terrorist activities and ensuring that those already present are neutralized, a senior police officer said.
Published 05 July 2024, 09:30 IST