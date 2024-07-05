With terrorism waning in Kashmir, Pak pushing foreign terrorists into Jammu

Srinagar: With terrorism in Kashmir waning, Pakistan is attempting to sustain instability in the Union Territory (UT) by infiltrating foreign terrorists into the mountainous areas of the Jammu region.

Reports indicate that Pakistan, determined to keep the conflict alive, has pushed at least 50 foreign terrorists into the Jammu region.

These terrorists have spread their network like a dark web, with 25 reportedly operating in the Dudu-Basantgarh belt of Udhampur, Doda, and Kishtwar districts, while an equal number are active in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. They exploit the rugged terrain and dense forests as hideouts.

Intelligence reports suggest that these terrorists, mostly from Pakistan, have infiltrated the Jammu region over the last two years. Operating in small, elusive groups of four to five, they blend into the harsh terrain to avoid detection.