Women entrepreneurs redefining success in Kashmir

Srinagar: In the valley of Kashmir, where violence often overshadows untold stories, resilient women entrepreneurs are carving their path to success.

These women are rewriting the narrative by blending tradition with innovation in the male dominated society.

Aisha, a graduate from University of Kashmir, decided to transform her passion into a thriving business. Soon after completing studies, Aisha understood that getting a decent job in both government and private sector in Kashmir was a Herculean task.

With limited resources in hand, she set up her own venture to generate employment not only for herself but for others as well. In 2021, Aisha set up a boutique on the outskirts of Srinagar. “The initial period was tough as due to Covid-19, there were not enough customers. It was my family who supported me to navigate the tough period,” she told DH.

Come 2022, the businesses in Kashmir started thriving. “Now, I have six designers working in my boutique. From stylish pherans (traditional long gown) to beautiful dresses, we cater to a large number of customers in Srinagar,” she said.