'Won’t hesitate to teach lesson to enemies of J&K': PM says concerned over recent terror attacks in Valley

Srinagar: Asserting that the government of India will not hesitate to teach a lesson to enemies of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said the government is seriously concerned about recent terror attacks in the Valley.

Modi, who arrived on a two-day visit to Srinagar, said the Centre views the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir seriously.

“The government has taken the recent terror attacks very seriously. I assure you that we will not hesitate to teach a lesson to the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir,” he asserted.

The Prime Minister also promised the people of the Union Territory (UT) that lasting peace would be established. “The home minister (Amit Shah) held a meeting and reviewed the entire mechanism. I want to assure that we will leave no stone unturned to punish the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.