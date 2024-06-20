'Won’t hesitate to teach lesson to enemies of J&K': PM says concerned over recent terror attacks in Valley

Srinagar: Asserting that the government of India will not hesitate to teach a lesson to enemies of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said the government is seriously concerned about recent terror attacks in the Valley.
Modi, who arrived on a two-day visit to Srinagar, said the Centre views the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir seriously.
“The government has taken the recent terror attacks very seriously. I assure you that we will not hesitate to teach a lesson to the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir,” he asserted.
The Prime Minister also promised the people of the Union Territory (UT) that lasting peace would be established. “The home minister (Amit Shah) held a meeting and reviewed the entire mechanism. I want to assure that we will leave no stone unturned to punish the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
On the subject of Assembly elections in the UT, Modi indicated that preparations were underway and elections would be conducted soon.
“The time is not far when you will elect the new government of Jammu and Kashmir with your votes. That day will also come soon when Jammu and Kashmir will once again make its future better as a state,” he stated during his speech at the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at SKICC.
Modi hinted that statehood for Jammu and Kashmir would be restored soon, reiterating that the removal of Article 370 in August 2019 had integrated the region more fully with the rest of India.
“The wall of Article 370 collapsed, and the fruits of the Indian Constitution are now ensured in Jammu and Kashmir. Today the Indian Constitution has truly been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.
The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the people of Kashmir for their robust participation in the recent parliamentary elections. “You made democracy win. You broke all records (for voter turnout) of the last 35-40 years. It shows that the youth here have deep trust in democracy. I wanted to visit the Kashmir Valley to thank the people. You have kept the flag of democracy aloft, and I have come to thank you,” Modi said.
During his visit, Modi inspected exhibition stalls set up by various start-ups at the SKICC and laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 84 developmental projects worth nearly Rs 1,500 crores. He also distributed appointment letters for government jobs to over 2000 individuals in Jammu and Kashmir.
Published 20 June 2024, 17:09 IST