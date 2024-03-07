'Worn-out rhetoric': NC dubs PM Modi's speech in Srinagar 'disappointing'

Sagar said thousands of poor daily wage workers from various departments, who travelled from distant parts of Jammu and Kashmir, were hoping for regularisation, but left "disheartened".

"Employees were compelled to attend the function, and there are reports that even ill employees, including pregnant women, were required to attend without exception," he said.

The NC general secretary said Modi's speech mainly consisted of "juggling numbers and rebranding old projects, offering nothing substantial for the people".

"It is disappointing that there was no mention of the return of Kashmiri Pandits, who have been at the forefront of the BJP's petty politics," he said.

Sagar said the NC remains committed to democratic principles and is confident that the "false narrative propagated by the BJP will be debunked through the ballot box during elections".