'Wounded yet in high spirits': Indian Army provides update on Tyson injured during Kishtwar ops

<p>Jammu: Army canine soldier 'Tyson', a German Shepherd who took the first bullet while leading troops during <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/massive-blow-to-terror-network-army-on-elimination-of-three-terrorists-in-kishtwar-3908405">Operation Trashi-I </a>in Kishtwar district, is recovering well, officials said on Tuesday.</p><p>The heroics of the four-legged soldier contributed to the killing of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Saifullah and his two associates inside their hideout – a mudhouse (dhok) in the foothills of a hill - at Passerkut in the Chatroo belt on Sunday.</p>.<p>"In the recent operation Trashi-I at Kishtwar, assault dog 'Tyson', displayed extraordinary courage by taking the first bullet while leading the entry into the terrorists' hideout. Undeterred by his injuries, he pressed forward and launched a fierce assault, compelling the terrorists to open fire and thereby confirming their presence," the army's White Knight Corps said in a post on X.</p><p>The army said Tyson's fearlessness enabled troops of White Knight Corps, police, and the CRPF to precisely engage and neutralise the three Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.</p><p>"Wounded yet in high spirits, alert and recovering well, Tyson exemplifies unwavering devotion to duty - a true warrior and a soldier in every sense," the army said, adding, "the hunt continues – those who seek to disturb peace will find no sanctuary."</p>.Snow, forests fail to slow hunt for JeM terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar.<p>After sustaining an injury to one of his front legs, the K9 soldier was evacuated by helicopter and admitted to a veterinary hospital, officials said.</p><p>General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps, Lt Gen P K Mishra, visited Tyson at the veterinary facility and reviewed his medical condition, they said.</p><p>The corps commander interacted with the attending veterinary team, directed that the best possible care be ensured, and commended the role of army dog units in counter-terror operations.</p>