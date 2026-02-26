Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Zero tolerance policy against illegal mining in Jammu and Kashmir: Dy CM Surinder Choudhary

Choudhary made it clear that no vehicle shall be allowed to transport mining material without valid documentation, directing immediate seizure of such vehicles if doing so.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 23:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 23:58 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmir

Follow us on :

Follow Us