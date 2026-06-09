Zojila tunnel breakthrough strengthens India’s strategic lifeline to Ladakh

<p>Srinagar: The final rock barrier inside the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=zojila">Zojila tunnel</a> was blasted on Tuesday, marking a major breakthrough in the strategically significant project that will provide all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh for the first time.</p><p>Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari attended the breakthrough event at Baltal, where engineers connected the two ends of the 13.15-km tunnel beneath the snow-bound Zojila Pass.</p>.<p>“The breakthrough of the Zojila Tunnel is a historic milestone in India’s infrastructure journey and a major step towards ensuring all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh,” Gadkari said, describing the project as a game-changer for connectivity, economic growth and national security.</p><p>The breakthrough marks the completion of the excavation phase of one of the most challenging tunnel projects undertaken in the Himalayas. Located at an altitude of over 11,500 feet, the Zojila Pass serves as the gateway between Kashmir and Ladakh but remains closed for several months every year due to heavy snowfall, avalanches and extreme weather conditions.</p><p>Once operational, the tunnel will end the seasonal isolation of Ladakh, ensure uninterrupted movement of people and goods and significantly reduce travel time across the mountain pass. The project is expected to boost tourism, trade and economic activity across Kashmir, Kargil and Ladakh.</p>.India’s strategic Zojila Tunnel nears breakthrough amid China, Pakistan tensions.<p>Beyond its developmental impact, the tunnel carries immense strategic significance. The Srinagar-Kargil-Leh highway is the primary land route connecting Ladakh with the rest of the country and serves as a crucial supply corridor for the armed forces deployed along India’s northern borders.</p><p>The project’s importance has grown further in the aftermath of the military standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh since 2020.</p><p>It also assumes significance in the context of continuing tensions with Pakistan along the Line of Control and the region’s proximity to the sensitive Kargil sector.</p><p>Military planners have long considered all-weather access to Ladakh a strategic necessity. During the 1999 Kargil War, Pakistani intruders occupied heights overlooking the Srinagar-Leh highway in an attempt to disrupt India’s supply lines to Ladakh, highlighting the vulnerability of the route and the need for dependable connectivity.</p><p>Officials associated with the project said the breakthrough represents the successful completion of the most difficult phase of construction through fragile Himalayan geology and challenging weather conditions.</p><p>With excavation now complete, work will continue on tunnel lining, ventilation, lighting, communication systems and other safety infrastructure before the tunnel is opened to traffic.</p><p>Together with the recently completed Z-Morh Tunnel, the Zojila Tunnel is expected to create a reliable all-weather corridor linking Srinagar, Sonamarg, Kargil and Leh.</p>