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Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Zojila tunnel breakthrough strengthens India’s strategic lifeline to Ladakh

The breakthrough marks the completion of the excavation phase of one of the most challenging tunnel projects undertaken in the Himalayas.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 10:00 IST
India NewsIndiaNitin GadkariManoj SinhaOmar AbdullahLadakh

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