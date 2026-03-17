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Jamshedpur man among crew of LPG vessel back from West Asia, family heaves sigh of relief

Mithilesh Tripathy said his only son, Ansh Tripathy, who serves as the second engineer on the vessel, was responsible for monitoring the ship's technical operations
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 05:36 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 05:36 IST
India NewsJharkhandWest AsiaMiddle East

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