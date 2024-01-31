Parliament Budget Session Live: The final leg of present Lok Sabha —Budget Session begins today
The Budget Session of the Parliament will begin today, in what will be the final sitting during the current Lok Sabha’s tenure, which marks an unprecedented record of not electing a Deputy Speaker. Track all latest updates on the Parliament Budget Session only with DH.
02:4131 Jan 2024
Ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the central government to allocate an All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Raichur.
02:3131 Jan 2024
Floor leaders of various parties on Tuesday attended an all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Budget session of Parliament.
02:3131 Jan 2024
Parliament's Budget Session begins today; last of present Lok Sabha
Budget 2024-25: CAIT urges government to review GST
Budget Expectations: Indian Americans hope that interim budget would further strengthen Indo-US economic ties
"So everybody will be watching the taxes, will be watching anything on the digital privacy, laws and that front, will be watching any subsidies that are given or lifted and any foreign direct investment-related activity which either helps or keeps in abeyance how much foreign corporations can invest in the country," says Aparna Pande, Research Fellow, Hudson Institute.
(PTI)
Budget Expectations: Semiconductor industry in Gujarat demands special focus on R&D in interim budget
Semiconductor components manufacturers in Gujarat have voiced their expectations from the interim budget, which will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.
They have demanded that the government should put a special focus on research and development, and also help in the growth of start-ups.
(PTI)
File photo of New Parliament building.
Parliament's Budget Session begins today; last of present Lok Sabha
