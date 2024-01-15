News Now | 18 trains to Delhi delayed, airport issues advisory as fog engulfs capital
Good morning readers! In today's developments Delhi has been engulfed by fog again, leading to train delays. Devotees across India are offering prayers on the banks of river Ganga on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and in Tamil Nadu's Madurai the Jallikattu competition has kicked off! Track this and more only with DH!
Last Updated 15 January 2024, 03:00 IST
Celebrations of Bhogali Bihu started in Assam.
Devotees from all over India gathered on the banks of river Ganga in Haridwar, Gangasagar, Prayagraj, earlier today on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
Jallikattu competition begins in Avaniyapuram of Madurai, Tamil Nadu.
18 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions as on 15th January.
The Delhi airport has issued an advisory for passengers, requesting that they contact airlines before travelling., reported ANI.
"Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," said the airport authority in a post on X.
Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in the 23rd-storey building in the Kandivali area of Mumbai. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details awaited: Mumbai Fire Department
Uttarakhand: Devotees take a holy dip in the river Ganga in Haridwar, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
(Published 15 January 2024, 03:00 IST)