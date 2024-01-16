News Now: Bull taming festival 'Palamedu Jallikattu' continues for second day in TN

Hello readers! In today's developments, Tamil Nadu's bull-taming festival 'Palamedu Jallikattu' continues for second day. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has agreed to ED questioning for January 20 and has asked the agency to record his statement at official residence. Union Minister Rajnath Singh cleans Lucknow's Hanuman Setu temple as part of cleanliness drive. Republic Day parade rehearsal underway at Kartavya Path amid dense fog. Track latest news from India and across the world, only with DH.