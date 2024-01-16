News Now: Bull taming festival 'Palamedu Jallikattu' continues for second day in TN
Hello readers! In today's developments, Tamil Nadu's bull-taming festival 'Palamedu Jallikattu' continues for second day. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has agreed to ED questioning for January 20 and has asked the agency to record his statement at official residence. Union Minister Rajnath Singh cleans Lucknow's Hanuman Setu temple as part of cleanliness drive. Republic Day parade rehearsal underway at Kartavya Path amid dense fog. Track latest news from India and across the world, only with DH.
Second day of bull taming festival 'Palamedu Jallikattu' in full swing in Madurai
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren agrees to January 20 ED questioning
Union Minister Rajnath Singh cleans Hanuman Setu temple in Lucknow
UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds 'janata darshan' in Gorakhpur
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis joins the 'Cleanliness Drive' by cleaning the Mumbadevi temple premises
Republic Day parade rehearsal underway at Kartavya Path amid dense fog
Preparations underway for second day of bull-taming sport 'Palamedu Jallikattu'
People sit around the bonfire to keep themselves warm as the cold wave continues in Delhi
