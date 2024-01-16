JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
News Now: Bull taming festival 'Palamedu Jallikattu' continues for second day in TN

Hello readers! In today's developments, Tamil Nadu's bull-taming festival 'Palamedu Jallikattu' continues for second day. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has agreed to ED questioning for January 20 and has asked the agency to record his statement at official residence. Union Minister Rajnath Singh cleans Lucknow's Hanuman Setu temple as part of cleanliness drive. Republic Day parade rehearsal underway at Kartavya Path amid dense fog. Track latest news from India and across the world, only with DH.
Last Updated 16 January 2024, 03:31 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:4716 Jan 2024

Second day of bull taming festival 'Palamedu Jallikattu' in full swing in Madurai 

02:4716 Jan 2024

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren agrees to January 20 ED questioning

02:4716 Jan 2024

Union Minister Rajnath Singh cleans Hanuman Setu temple in Lucknow

03:3116 Jan 2024

UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds 'janata darshan' in Gorakhpur

03:1816 Jan 2024

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis joins the 'Cleanliness Drive' by cleaning the Mumbadevi temple premises

03:1816 Jan 2024

Republic Day parade rehearsal underway at Kartavya Path amid dense fog

02:4716 Jan 2024

Second day of bull taming festival 'Palamedu Jallikattu' in full swing in Madurai 

02:4716 Jan 2024

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren agrees to January 20 ED questioning

He has asked the agency to record his statement at his official residence.

02:4716 Jan 2024

Union Minister Rajnath Singh cleans Hanuman Setu temple in Lucknow

01:3616 Jan 2024

Preparations underway for second day of bull-taming sport 'Palamedu Jallikattu'

01:3616 Jan 2024

People sit around the bonfire to keep themselves warm as the cold wave continues in Delhi

(Published 16 January 2024, 02:47 IST)
India NewsWorld newsEntertainment NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIsraelPalestineIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiSupreme CourtCrimeChandrababu NaiduHamasBreaking news

Follow us on