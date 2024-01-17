JOIN US
Home

LIVE
News Now: 53 flights cancelled due to fog, says Delhi Airport FIDS

Morning readers! Track the latest updates from India and across the globe, only with DH!
Last Updated 17 January 2024, 02:31 IST

Highlights
02:3117 Jan 2024

53 flights stand cancelled and not operating due to fog: Delhi Airport FIDS

02:2817 Jan 2024

Delays in flight operations affecting around 120 flights, both (domestic and international) arrivals and departures, due to dense fog: Delhi Airport FIDS

01:4617 Jan 2024

The US strikes the Yemen-based Houthis again, hitting anti-ship missiles, US officials say

02:3117 Jan 2024

01:4617 Jan 2024

01:4617 Jan 2024

Several flight operations delayed at IGI airport due to low visibility amid fog

01:4617 Jan 2024

Republic Day parade rehearsal under way at Kartavya Path

(Published 17 January 2024, 02:23 IST)
