News Now: 53 flights cancelled due to fog, says Delhi Airport FIDS
Last Updated 17 January 2024, 02:31 IST
Highlights
02:3117 Jan 2024
53 flights stand cancelled and not operating due to fog: Delhi Airport FIDS
02:2817 Jan 2024
Delays in flight operations affecting around 120 flights, both (domestic and international) arrivals and departures, due to dense fog: Delhi Airport FIDS
01:4617 Jan 2024
The US strikes the Yemen-based Houthis again, hitting anti-ship missiles, US officials say
Several flight operations delayed at IGI airport due to low visibility amid fog
Republic Day parade rehearsal under way at Kartavya Path
(Published 17 January 2024, 02:23 IST)