Home

LIVE
News Now: US ships launch another wave of missiles against Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen

Morning readers. Track the latest updates from India and across the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 18 January 2024, 02:53 IST

Highlights
02:5318 Jan 2024

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will lead Indian delegation at 19th Summit of Non-Aligned Movement in Uganda on January 19-20

02:4418 Jan 2024

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal likely to skip fourth summons by ED in connection with Delhi excise policy case

02:2718 Jan 2024

18 trains to Delhi running late due to dense fog conditions

02:5318 Jan 2024

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the summit will be preceded by deliberations at the Ministerial and Senior Officials' levels.

Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh is representing India at the NAM Foreign Ministers’ meeting which will precede the NAM Summit.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will represent India at the G-77 Third South Summit which will be held in Kampala on January 21-22 January.

02:4918 Jan 2024

Actor Jr NTR pays tributes to former Andhra Pradesh CM Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his 28th death anniversary at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad

02:4418 Jan 2024

Kejriwal will be in Goa from January 18 till January 20, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and MPs Raghav Chadha.

02:2718 Jan 2024

18 trains to Delhi running late due to dense fog conditions

02:2318 Jan 2024

'PM Modi has always pushed for making a comprehensive ecosystem,' says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at World Economic Forum

"Our semiconductor policy was launched by PM Modi in January 2022. Senior leaders of the industry have praised PM Modi for the launch of this policy. PM Modi has always pushed for making a comprehensive ecosystem. Several countries don't have such an ecosystem and that's why they didn't get much success, but PM Modi has always pushed for making a comprehensive ecosystem in which a lot of focus is made on enhancing the talent of people," says Vaishnaw.

He also said, "Leaders from the entire world - business leaders, bank leaders, CEOs of IT firms - are here in Davos (for the World Economic Forum 2024). We have held successful meetings with them, and they want to know and learn more about the resilience of the Indian economy and policies of PM Modi. Most of the world leaders believe that India will continue to grow at six to eight per cent for the next 10 years."

02:2018 Jan 2024

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Assam, Meghalaya from January 18-20

02:1018 Jan 2024

US ships have launched another wave of missiles against Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen, US officials say

"In the context of ongoing multi-national efforts to protect freedom of navigation and prevent attacks on U.S. and partner maritime traffic in the Red Sea, on Jan. 17 at approximately 11:59 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces conducted strikes on 14 Iran-backed Houthi missiles that were loaded to be fired in Houthi controlled areas in Yemen. These missiles on launch rails presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region and could have been fired at any time, prompting U.S. forces to exercise their inherent right and obligation to defend themselves," posts US CENTCOM.

02:1018 Jan 2024

Idol of Lord Ram brought inside Ram temple in Ayodhya

(Published 18 January 2024, 02:20 IST)
