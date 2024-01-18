News Now: US ships launch another wave of missiles against Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the summit will be preceded by deliberations at the Ministerial and Senior Officials' levels.
Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh is representing India at the NAM Foreign Ministers’ meeting which will precede the NAM Summit.
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will represent India at the G-77 Third South Summit which will be held in Kampala on January 21-22 January.
Credit: @ANI
Kejriwal will be in Goa from January 18 till January 20, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and MPs Raghav Chadha.
Credit: @ANI
"Our semiconductor policy was launched by PM Modi in January 2022. Senior leaders of the industry have praised PM Modi for the launch of this policy. PM Modi has always pushed for making a comprehensive ecosystem. Several countries don't have such an ecosystem and that's why they didn't get much success, but PM Modi has always pushed for making a comprehensive ecosystem in which a lot of focus is made on enhancing the talent of people," says Vaishnaw.
He also said, "Leaders from the entire world - business leaders, bank leaders, CEOs of IT firms - are here in Davos (for the World Economic Forum 2024). We have held successful meetings with them, and they want to know and learn more about the resilience of the Indian economy and policies of PM Modi. Most of the world leaders believe that India will continue to grow at six to eight per cent for the next 10 years."
"In the context of ongoing multi-national efforts to protect freedom of navigation and prevent attacks on U.S. and partner maritime traffic in the Red Sea, on Jan. 17 at approximately 11:59 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces conducted strikes on 14 Iran-backed Houthi missiles that were loaded to be fired in Houthi controlled areas in Yemen. These missiles on launch rails presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region and could have been fired at any time, prompting U.S. forces to exercise their inherent right and obligation to defend themselves," posts US CENTCOM.