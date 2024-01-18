News Now: US ships launch another wave of missiles against Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the summit will be preceded by deliberations at the Ministerial and Senior Officials' levels.

Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh is representing India at the NAM Foreign Ministers’ meeting which will precede the NAM Summit.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will represent India at the G-77 Third South Summit which will be held in Kampala on January 21-22 January.